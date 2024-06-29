CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved Murree Development Plan that includes mega projects of development, beautification, transport, construction and rehabilitation schemes

Rawalpindi to Murree Tourist glass train project has also been approved for which it was decided to hire an international consultant for the project.

A decision was made to remove high-rise hotel buildings obstructing the natural scenery of Mall Road.

According to the details, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a special meeting on various development projects of Murree. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing. The meeting in which President PML-N Nawaz Sharif was also in the chair along with the CM, lasted for five hours to comprehensively discuss the development projects.

It was agreed in the meeting to relocate the hotels from GPO Chowk to an alternative location. Uniform appearance, signs, and colour schemes for old buildings on Mall Road were instructed to be implemented.

The meeting decided to restore the old Names of cities, areas and historical buildings including that of Murree. Amendment to the building laws for construction in Murree and transferring the power of approval to the provincial level were approved.

The decision was made in-principal to take action against officials who were involved in illegal constructions. Moreover, comprehensive short, medium and long-term plans for the supply of drinking water were also presented in the briefing.

It was informed that the existing system would be repaired and restored, making it possible to supply over 600,000 gallons of clean water daily in Murree. RCC and tough tiles will be installed on 53-kilometre-long streets of different villages in Murree.

A project to store rainwater for domestic use was approved, with the government supporting over 1,100 homes in storing rainwater.

The construction and expansion of old Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road was approved and temporary parking spaces will also be created on Old Murree Road. The remodelling of Jhika Gali Chowk, removal of encroachments and construction and restoration of Lawrence College Road, Boostal Mor to Brewery Road were approved as well.

In Banser Gali Wildlife Park, tree houses, camping sites, walkways and terrace parking areas will be established. PIA and Bagh-e-Shaheedan Park's entrances will be renovated and attractive walkways for tourists will be built.

Murree Biodiversity Park will provide natural habitats for plants, birds and animals, along with picnic areas and tourist huts.

Establishment of an artist's corner, walkways, walking tracks and eco-tourism promotion were also decided during the meeting.

It was informed that the task of constructing and repairing 16 internal roads in Murree had been completed. Briefings were also given on the upgradation of Samli Hospital, street lights and public toilets.

Addressing to the meeting participants, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed immediate legislation to restore old names and install memorials in every city in accordance with their history and traditions. She stated that Murree has improved significantly and would be made the best tourist sites.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif emphasized not to trouble the poor saying the government will set up stalls itself.

During the meeting various proposals for parking yards in Murree were also reviewed. it was also informed in the meeting that thirteen illegal constructions and encroachments were demolished in Murree.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ministers Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Zeeshan Rafiq, Bilal Akbar, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Usama Sarwar Raja MNA, Bilal Yamin Satti MPA, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Kamran Lashari, secretaries, commissioner, deputy commissioner and others attended the meeting.