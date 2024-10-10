CM Maryam Nawaz Focusing To Ensure Agriculture Development: Kirmani
Published October 10, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that
till now 1.25 million farmers had got their registration done for obtaining Punjab
Chief Minister's Kisan Card.
He said this while presiding over the meeting held in Deputy Commissioner's
Toba Tek Singh office, said a press release.
The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding Punjab Chief Minister's visit
to Toba Tek Singh and kisan card activation ceremony.
The minister said that after printing of kisan card its provision was ongoing.
He further said that Punjab Chief Minister was taking all possible measures
to ensure agriculture development.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would be chief guest of
Kisan Card launching ceremony in Toba Tek Singh.
Kirmani said that under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1 million would be provided
to farmers for getting tractor under green tractor scheme.
He said that model agri malls were being set up to provide farmers facilities
of international standards.
The minister said that for the first time in country's history agricultural graduate
internship programme had been introduced.
Under the internship programme 1,000 interns would be given Rs 60,000 as
honorarium on monthly basis, he added.
He also visited Toba Tek Singh sports stadium to review arrangements of
central ceremony to be held in connection with kisan card during next week.
ATC dismisses bail petition of co-accused in Qamar honey trap case1 minute ago
UoS organizes walk to mark World Mental Health Day11 minutes ago
'Special care of jail inmates being ensured'21 minutes ago
Committee advocates for enhanced research, quality standards and coastal erosion solutions21 minutes ago
Police arrest 21 outlaws in DIKhan21 minutes ago
Yoga Clubs lead fitness revolution in urban south Punjab21 minutes ago
Child protection, welfare unit inaugurated in Swat31 minutes ago
KPCVE organizes seminar on prevention of drug abuse41 minutes ago
Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered41 minutes ago
Interior Minister represents Federal Govt at Grand Jirga in CM House41 minutes ago
Saudi Minister with high-level govt cum business delegation calls on Army Chief41 minutes ago
Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO51 minutes ago