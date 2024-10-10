Open Menu

CM Maryam Nawaz Focusing To Ensure Agriculture Development: Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CM Maryam Nawaz focusing to ensure agriculture development: Kirmani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that

till now 1.25 million farmers had got their registration done for obtaining Punjab

Chief Minister's Kisan Card.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held in Deputy Commissioner's

Toba Tek Singh office, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding Punjab Chief Minister's visit

to Toba Tek Singh and kisan card activation ceremony.

The minister said that after printing of kisan card its provision was ongoing.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister was taking all possible measures

to ensure agriculture development.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would be chief guest of

Kisan Card launching ceremony in Toba Tek Singh.

Kirmani said that under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1 million would be provided

to farmers for getting tractor under green tractor scheme.

He said that model agri malls were being set up to provide farmers facilities

of international standards.

The minister said that for the first time in country's history agricultural graduate

internship programme had been introduced.

Under the internship programme 1,000 interns would be given Rs 60,000 as

honorarium on monthly basis, he added.

He also visited Toba Tek Singh sports stadium to review arrangements of

central ceremony to be held in connection with kisan card during next week.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Punjab Agriculture Visit Agri Toba Tek Singh All Million

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

55 minutes ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

3 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

4 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

5 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

5 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

21 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan