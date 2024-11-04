CM Maryam Nawaz Hospitalised After Throat Infection
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been hospitalised due to health issues, and her departure abroad is now contingent upon approval from her doctors.
CM official sources told APP that the chief minister was admitted to Sharif Medical City Complex as she was suffering from a throat infection and doctors examined her.
She was scheduled to depart for London tonight, however, the trip is now conditional to her doctors’ consent. Maryam Nawaz has been facing the infection for some time and she had planned a trip to London for treatment.
