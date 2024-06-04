Open Menu

CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif Meet Qatari Ambassador, Discuss Investment Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, met with the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan H.E. Mr Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khater, here on Tuesday

Possible investment opportunities in Punjab, labor force supply from the province, cooperation in the development of infrastructure and other sectors in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister briefed H.

E. Mr Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khater about the business-friendly policies of Punjab government and invited Qatari businessmen and industrialists to invest in Punjab. “We want to promote economic relations between Punjab and Qatar,” she expressed.

Both leaders stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations and find new ways of cooperation.

The Qatari ambassador praised the skilled manpower of Pakistan, and expressed interest in increasing recruitment of skilled labor force from Punjab.

