CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College

SanaUllah Nagra Published September 29, 2025 | 12:49 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College, led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi
Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) : Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College, led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi. The delegation included officers from all three armed forces of Pakistan besides officers from the armed forces of 15 friendly countries. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the delegation and appreciated the participation of Palestinian officers, besides reiterating her support for the Palestinians.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefed delegates about her government's various development and social welfare initiatives. She said,"World's largest 1000-bed government cancer hospital in Lahore will be completed in ten months. During her visit to China, they ordered for a co-ablation machine after seeing its effectiveness in treating cancer. Now, using this machine, cancer is being treated in Punjab without surgery, chemo or radiotherapy." She added that the first Institute of Cardiology for the entire Sargodha division is rapidly approaching completion. She apprised them that 2500 health centers in Punjab had been converted into good quality hospitals, and the people are also being treated in every village and city through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels. She noted that Pakistan's largest rescue and relief operation had been completed in Punjab, 2.5 million people had not only been rescued but had also been provided with shelter and food.
Chief Minister Punjab also briefed the delegation thst 20,000 kilometers long roads had been constructed and repaired for the first time in Punjab.
All development projects would be completed under Punjab Development Programme and Lahore Development Plan. She said,"Anti-smog guns will be used to combat smog in Punjab, and wildlife rangers have been established in the province for the first time." She added that beautification of cities had been ensured, and tourism sites are being restored. She highlighted that 1100 electric buses are being brought to Punjab to provide best travel facilities to people for just Rs. 20 per ride. She flagged that new and modern transport facilities would improve urban and rural areas, as electric buses are not just means of transport but a symbol of innovation and revolution.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that PM Shehbaz Sharif launched Safe City Program in Lahore, now it is underway in 25 districts of Punjab. She added that Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority had been established to eliminate inflation, hoarding and encroachments in the province. She apprised the delegates that Punjab had won an honor to introduce the first Sikh Marriage Act, and noted that Punjab has the largest Sikh tourist corridor in Pakistan. She further briefed them that for the first time in Punjab, 13,000 new businesses had been started by giving interest-free loans to the potential entrepreneurs as there is no other way to progress except industrial development. The delegation of Pakistan Navy War College appreciated the innovative initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and thanked her for extending warm welcome and hospitality.
