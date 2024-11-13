CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Message On World Kindness Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to the people
to make kindness a part of life and give a better world to the next generation.
She said that kindness was such an invisible force that its effects were felt
in the heart.
In her message on World Kindness Day, she said: "Sharing one's burden,
sharing one's heart, and talking with a smile is a blessed Sunnah of the Holy
Prophet Muhammad (SAW).” She highlighted,”Even small acts of kindness
have a big positive impact on the society.”
She said: "Kindness is the light that brings peace to hearts".
"I wish to see every heart happy and every face smiling in Pakistan”,
she added.
