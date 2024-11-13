(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to the people

to make kindness a part of life and give a better world to the next generation.

She said that kindness was such an invisible force that its effects were felt

in the heart.

In her message on World Kindness Day, she said: "Sharing one's burden,

sharing one's heart, and talking with a smile is a blessed Sunnah of the Holy

Prophet Muhammad (SAW).” She highlighted,”Even small acts of kindness

have a big positive impact on the society.”

She said: "Kindness is the light that brings peace to hearts".

"I wish to see every heart happy and every face smiling in Pakistan”,

she added.