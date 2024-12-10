CM Maryam Nawaz to change destiny of Punjab: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is going to change the destiny of Punjab.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz is making historic agreements during her visit to China. Maryam Nawaz has signed an agreement for the latest treatment for cancer. An agreement has also been signed to bring innovation in the agriculture sector in Punjab.

She said that Maryam Nawaz is changing the fate of the province with the help of Allah, adding the opponents are not getting out of the politics of protests, rallies and sit-ins.

In a province where the party has been in power for 11 years, only Maula Jatt's serial is being aired.

The provincial minister said that whenever the country comes on track, some sedition comes out to disrupt it. Pakistan can no longer afford any sedition. Every sedition will be crushed with the help of the nation. Those who were supposed to bring about a revolution are now fighting among themselves, she added.

Azma Bokhari said that the fight between two women (Nand Bhavaj) has created five groups among the "Fitna" party.