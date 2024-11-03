Open Menu

CM Maryam Nawaz To Leave For London On 5th

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to visit London from Nov 5 for the treatment of throat infection.

CM official sources told APP that that the Punjab CM would leave for London on Nov 5, where she would get treatment from her personal physician.

She has been facing throat infection for a long time and she might get an operation for the infection, sources said.

Maryam Nawaz’s London visit would be the first foreign visit after assuming office of chief minister.

The Punjab CM would stay in London for a one week.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit London From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

10 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

20 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

20 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

20 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

20 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

20 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

20 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

20 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

20 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

20 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan