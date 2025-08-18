Open Menu

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides To Learn From Japan’s Experience For Modern Urban Development.

SanaUllah Nagra Published August 18, 2025 | 08:49 PM

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Modern Urban Development.

Yokohama and Punjab have agreed on 'city-to-city' cooperation in various fields including environment protection and providing modern development systems to cities, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to Japan's commercial, economic and cultural center Yokohama

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025)

She and her delegation were given a detailed briefing on urban development at Yokohama Town Hall. She discussed on how to bring construction quality of roads and buildings in Punjab at par with that of Japan.

She also discussed various possibilities of cooperation between Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Yokohama.
Madam Chief Minister reviewed possibilities of cooperation in running a high-speed train between Lahore and Islamabad, besides upgradation of railway infrastructure in the province.

She also reviewed the latest Japanese chairlift and air cabin projects. She was apprised, 'Kun-Hun' The three cities of Tokyo, Kawasaki and Yokohama are located in a region called industrial zone of Japan.

She was briefed by the authorities concerned, Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan in terms of population, and in May 2025, annual conference of Asian Development Bank declared Yokohama the most developed city in Asia in terms of environmental improvement.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is on a five-day official visit to Japan.

