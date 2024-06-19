CM Maryam orders crackdown on overcharging of transport fares

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with fixed transport fares in view of the return of passengers at the conclusion of Eid holidays.

According to a DGPR press release issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed a crackdown against those found involved in charging extra fares from passengers in Lahore and other cities of the province.

She instructed that any extra fares collected from passengers must be returned, and fines should be imposed on the bus staff responsible.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The fitness of vehicles should be checked, and vehicles needing repair work should not be permitted to ply on the roads under any circumstances, as it may endanger the lives of passengers.” She added that overloading in the vehicles should not be allowed on any route. She directed to ensure complete compliance with traffic rules.