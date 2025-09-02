CM Maryam Orders Intensified Relief Operations Amid Flood Emergency
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration, Rescue 1122, and all supporting departments to remain fully vigilant and active in carrying out relief operations in view of the extraordinary flood situation across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration, Rescue 1122, and all supporting departments to remain fully vigilant and active in carrying out relief operations in view of the extraordinary flood situation across the province.
She instructed that all essential medicines be ensured at health centres in flood-affected areas, including treatment for diseases arising from stagnant water. The CM also ordered the provision of sanitary kits for women in relief camps and emphasized that Clinics-on-Wheels, Field Hospitals, and Mother & Child Clinics-on-Wheels must immediately be deployed in all flood-hit districts.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed that medical relief camps be upgraded and strengthened, while the PDMA was instructed to urgently supply tents and other relief items as required, along with preparations for any potential emergency situation.
The CM was informed that Punjab has witnessed the largest evacuation and rescue operation in its history, successfully conducted through the tireless efforts of the administration and supporting agencies.
She noted that timely and effective arrangements had saved thousands of lives, with early evacuations protecting 250,000 people from danger.
It was reported that more than 900,000 flood-affected people stranded in floodwaters were rescued in time due to coordinated efforts of the administration and allied departments, preventing large-scale destruction.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that flood victims are “our guests” and stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of food, water, medical facilities, and other essential services. She acknowledged the ongoing super flood emergency, but assured that all government institutions are alert, active, and prepared to face any untoward situation.
The CM directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and all other relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure immediate response in case of any emergency.
Recent Stories
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister G ..
Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister Gohar16 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy17 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque13 minutes ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln13 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..13 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..13 minutes ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan17 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims17 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan17 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders province-wide celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PB ..4 minutes ago