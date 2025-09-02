Open Menu

CM Maryam Orders Intensified Relief Operations Amid Flood Emergency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration, Rescue 1122, and all supporting departments to remain fully vigilant and active in carrying out relief operations in view of the extraordinary flood situation across the province.

She instructed that all essential medicines be ensured at health centres in flood-affected areas, including treatment for diseases arising from stagnant water. The CM also ordered the provision of sanitary kits for women in relief camps and emphasized that Clinics-on-Wheels, Field Hospitals, and Mother & Child Clinics-on-Wheels must immediately be deployed in all flood-hit districts.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed that medical relief camps be upgraded and strengthened, while the PDMA was instructed to urgently supply tents and other relief items as required, along with preparations for any potential emergency situation.

The CM was informed that Punjab has witnessed the largest evacuation and rescue operation in its history, successfully conducted through the tireless efforts of the administration and supporting agencies.

She noted that timely and effective arrangements had saved thousands of lives, with early evacuations protecting 250,000 people from danger.

It was reported that more than 900,000 flood-affected people stranded in floodwaters were rescued in time due to coordinated efforts of the administration and allied departments, preventing large-scale destruction.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that flood victims are “our guests” and stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of food, water, medical facilities, and other essential services. She acknowledged the ongoing super flood emergency, but assured that all government institutions are alert, active, and prepared to face any untoward situation.

The CM directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and all other relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure immediate response in case of any emergency.

