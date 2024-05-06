CM Maryam Paying Special Attention To Health Sector: Salman Rafique
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was paying special attention to the health sector.
While attending the CEOs and MS conference as the chief guest at a local hotel, he mentioned that action had been initiated across Punjab against quacks, and illegal blood banks were going to be closed in the province. He further emphasized that revamping projects in government hospitals were being completed on a priority basis. He added, "We are going to start the project of Clinics on Wheels soon for the people of Punjab."
Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan expressing his views highlighted the priorities of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding the health sector during the conference.
He said, "We are trying our best to improve the health system." He mentioned that the shortage of medicines in government hospitals would be unbearable, adding that a project had been initiated to provide medicines to heart, TB, and hepatitis patients at their homes in Punjab.
An alert had been issued after the first case of Congo virus came to light in Attock. "The next six to eight weeks are very important regarding the Congo virus," he added.
Special Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Rashid Irshad, Khizar Afzal, and Dr. Younis, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, DG Drugs Dr. Sohail, Dr. Asim Altaf, Dr. Yadullah, Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Awan, Deputy Secretaries, and CEOs of all districts and MS participated.
