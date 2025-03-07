CM Maryam pays surprise visits to various city areas to check quality of ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made surprise visits to various areas of Lahore to assess the pace and quality of ongoing development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made surprise visits to various areas of Lahore to assess the pace and quality of ongoing development projects.

She reviewed the implementation of the mega project for Lahore’s development and visited multiple zones under the historic Lahore Development Program.

During her inspection, the chief minister assessed the progress of ongoing projects and emphasised that development across all areas of Lahore should be uniform and of the highest quality, just like in the rest of Punjab.

Speaking to officials, she stated, "I want to establish a system that ensures such problems do not resurface and cause distress to the people. The Lahore Development Programme is designed to uplift the entire city, benefiting people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, including the poor, middle class and wealthy. Years of public grievances will be addressed through this initiative."

As part of the project, Lahore has been divided into nine zones to ensure that no area, neighborhood, or settlement is left out of the development process, she added and said the project will be executed in two phases: in the first phase, development work will be carried out in six zones, while the remaining three zones will be covered in the second phase.

The designated zones include Gulberg, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Samanabad, Shalamar, Ravi, Aziz Bhatti, Nishtar, Wagah, and Allama Iqbal.

During a briefing, the CM was informed that out of a total of 450 development schemes planned for the first phase of the Lahore Development Programme, 252 projects fall under WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency), while 198 are under the Municipal Corporation Lahore. Construction work has been assigned for 433 schemes, and work has already begun on 411 projects.

Under the programme, various infrastructure improvements are underway, including pavement of streets, roads and intersections, as well as the installation of drainage and sewerage systems. For the first time, large-diameter sewer lines are being laid across all zones using modern engineering techniques to prevent future sewage blockages and drainage issues.

All project contracts have been digitised and integrated into the system. The quality and speed of development work are being closely monitored, with real-time updates uploaded in the form of pictures and videos through the Inspector App.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also accompanied the CM during the visit.