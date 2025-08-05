Open Menu

CM Maryam Pays Tribute To Sacrifices Of Kashmiri People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Exploitation Day, expressing unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

In her message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, the CM said, “I salute the brave brothers and sisters of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have written a history of resistance with their blood. Freedom of Kashmir is not just a dream, it is inscribed on the tablet of destiny.”

The CM, referring to the illegal and unilateral actions of India on August 5, 2019, said that despite a significant escalation in atrocities over the past six years, the courage of Kashmiris remains unwavering and truly commendable.

She reiterated, “Kashmir will decide its own fate. We stand united with our Kashmiri brethren and will continue to do so.” The CM strongly condemned the silence of the international community, terming it a “dark chapter in human history” and a “charge sheet against global conscience.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed confidence that the day is not far when the sun of freedom will rise over Kashmir. “The sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain. Resolving the Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace and stability in the subcontinent,” she added.

Condemning India’s continued attempts to suppress Kashmiris through violence and fear, she said, “India’s efforts to crush the spirit of freedom are destined to fail. Kashmir lives in the heart of every Pakistani.”

Highlighting the prolonged sufferings of the Kashmiri people, she said, “For the past decade, Kashmiris have endured a state of siege, fear, and collective punishment. The world must awaken to this human tragedy.”

The Indian occupation is illegal, immoral, and inhumane, she added. It is no longer a domestic issue for India, it is an international human rights crisis. More than 1.5 billion people in the region deserve peace, security, and prosperity, she added.

