CM Maryam pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorists at Pak-Afghan border

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to security forces for killing five terrorists at Pak-Afghan border who tried to infiltrate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to security forces for killing five terrorists at Pak-Afghan border who tried to infiltrate.

"Salute to the brave soldiers of security forces", she said in her message issued here on Thursday.