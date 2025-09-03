CM Maryam Promises To Rebuild Homes In Visit To Flood-hit Multan
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to Qasim Bela Relief Camp in Multan where she met women and children affectionately and promised all-out support to the affected communities including rebuilding of their flood-damaged homes as Chenab River witnessed history’s one of the biggest surges.
CM Maryam sat inside the relief camp with scores of women and children around. She mingled with them and talked to children for quite some time. She asked them questions about alphabets and others and gave them gifts like chocolates, biscuits, school bags, uniforms and helped some children wear new pairs of shoe. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also gave women gifts including dresses.
The CM interviewed women to know about their problems and needs and promised to them to rebuild their homes and help them return to their normal life.
She expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and other facilities inside the relief camps after visiting health, Rescue 1122 and other counters there.
Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sinsdhu gave her briefing on the arrangements made to facilitate the flood affected communities.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered officials to make arrangements to meet all the requirements of inmates of flood relief camps particularly food, milk and other needs of children.
