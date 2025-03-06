CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab chief minister reprimands hospital’s management, orders removal of Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Mayo Hospital, where the patients and their attendants raised numerous complaints against the administration.

Expressing the strong displeasure, she reprimanded the hospital’s management and ordered the removal of the Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position.

According to the reports, Maryam Nawaz remarked, “People are suffering, and no one is paying attention. Do we not have to answer to God? The condition of Mayo Hospital is deplorable. The patients come here with hope for treatment,”.

The CM criticized the hospital administration for being unaware of the conditions in different wards. She stated, “If those responsible faced the same hardships as the public, they would understand. Why should citizens suffer due to someone else's mismanagement?,”.

The patients and their attendants informed her that they were not even provided with basic medical supplies like syringes and cannulas. Upon learning about insect infestations in the cardiology ward, Maryam Nawaz expressed further outrage.

During her visit, she personally listened to complaints from waiting patients and their families. A young girl tearfully told her, “My mother is sick, and I have been running around all night for medicines,”.

The CM immediately called an emergency meeting at Mayo Hospital.

She ordered a detailed inquiry into the hospital's affairs and demanded accountability from all responsible officials. Additionally, she directed immediate payment of outstanding dues for medicines and ensured a 100% supply of essential drugs.

The CM instructed the Health Secretary to identify those responsible and take strict action. She also sought a comprehensive plan for the hospital’s repair and renovation.

Maryam Nawaz inspected the hospital’s storage facilities for medicines, syringes and other supplies. She also reviewed the emergency block, TB and chest ward, ICU, cardiology and other departments.

She visited patients in various wards, prayed for their speedy recovery and continued to listen to grievances throughout her visit. She addressed complaints from a couple from Sindh and ordered immediate resolution.

She also comforted a woman from Gujranwala who had come for treatment.

During the visit, the CM inquired in detail about the treatment of patients, observed medical procedures in different wards, and inspected cleanliness.

Upon a mother's plea, she ordered immediate arrangements for the kidney transplant of her ailing daughter.