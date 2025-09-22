CM Maryam Reviews Flood Relief Measures In Bahawalnagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:51 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited the Technical Training Institute Flood Relief Camp in Bahawalnagar to review arrangements for flood-affected families
During her visit, the CM met parents of newborns at the camp, extended warm congratulations, and offered heartfelt prayers. A baby boy born in the camp was named Nawaz Sharif, while a baby girl was named Maryam, in honor of the leadership, said a handout issued here.
CM Maryam Nawaz also inspected the Sanat Zar center, where she interacted with women engaged in sewing and embroidery. She herself stitched fabric on a sewing machine and embroidered a cloth frame, expressing joy over their skills and resilience. She mingled with the residents, sat with women in the camp, showed affection to children, and interacted with students in temporary classrooms. Children presented her pencil sketches, which she appreciated warmly, while she distributed gifts among women and children.
She also visited patients admitted at the temporary hospital and joined women and children for a meal in the camp’s dining hall.
Briefing the CM, Director General PDMA and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar informed that recent floods severely affected 26 union councils and more than 100,000 people in the district. They said timely evacuation from vulnerable areas was ensured and 20 relief camps had been established. Health counters, mobile clinics, and temporary units had treated over 40,000 people, while livestock were shifted to safer locations.
They further apprised that 15,795 ration bags of 10 kg each, 1,198 silage units, and 399 tonnes of fodder had been distributed in flood-hit areas. To prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, 3.77 million small and large animals had been vaccinated, with buffer zones established across five adjoining districts.
