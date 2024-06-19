Open Menu

CM Maryam Rewards Staff For Eid Cleanliness Drive

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a reward of one month's salary to the staff for performing their duties during a three-day special cleanliness drive.

The Chief Minister, while conveying her message to the whole team involved in the Eid cleanliness drive, said, “Well done, Team Punjab.” She added, “The entire team, by rendering exemplary service to the people, has written a new chapter in the history of Punjab.

The manner in which you have served the people is praiseworthy and a symbol of pride.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to all the municipal institutions, waste management companies, LWMC, relevant officers, and staff members for their commendable performance during the Eid cleanliness drive. She also expressed her gratitude to the elected representatives, media, and people who supported the institutions and made this campaign successful, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

