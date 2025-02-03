Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her remarkable achievements in governance, stating that she is the first Chief Minister in the province’s history to initiate over 80 projects within a year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her remarkable achievements in governance, stating that she is the first Chief Minister in the province’s history to initiate over 80 projects within a year.

According to Bokhari, more than 50 of these projects have already been completed, demonstrating CM Maryam Nawaz's dedication and efficiency in improving the province's infrastructure and services.

Bokhari emphasised that Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and performance are winning the hearts of the people. She pointed out that certain individuals are fearful of CM Maryam Nawaz’s rising popularity and urged those who wish to compete with her to match her level of efficiency. She also criticized the spokespersons of opposing governments, who, according to her, are solely focused on finding faults in Punjab’s initiatives rather than offering constructive solutions.

The Information Minister also noted that Maryam Nawaz’s style of governance is gaining traction not just in Punjab but across other provinces, reflecting her growing influence. She stressed that when a government fails to deliver after years in power, the public naturally gravitates towards a Chief Minister who is actively working to bring about change.

Bokhari concluded her remarks by highlighting the strong leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, stating that both the Federal and provincial governments under his guidance are setting new standards of performance. She expressed confidence that 2025 will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for Pakistan.