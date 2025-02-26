CM Maryam Sets Unprecedented Achievement Records In Just One Year: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has hailed Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s one-year performance as a "revolutionary chapter in Pakistan’s history," stating that the CM has shattered multiple records of success within a single year
"In Pakistan’s 76-year history, no leader has initiated and completed as many projects as CM Maryam Nawaz has accomplished in just one year. While Maryam Nawaz is setting benchmarks in public service, her opponents are busy planting flags in the soil of verbal hostility," she said.
She emphasized that CM Maryam Nawaz has redefined politics by transforming it into public service, introducing a new trend of governance. "Pakistan’s youth demand electric bikes, scholarships, laptops, and accessible business loans - not petrol bombs, slingshots, or spiked batons.
The younger generation has awakened, they have outright rejected the politics of arson, blockades, violence, vandalism, and chaos. Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a beacon of hope and aspiration for the youth," Bokhari asserted.
The Information Minister further said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz cares for the people like a mother. A mother always wishes to see her children prosper and thrive. No mother wants to see her children in police stations or jails, she added.
Azma Bokhari further reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to accelerating the journey of progress to ensure every citizen has equal access to quality life, education, and employment opportunities.
