CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Wednesday, spreading cheer among patients and families as she engaged with them directly.

During her visit to the ICU, she personally spoke with patients Rana Bashir Ahmad, Zulfikar Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad, and Abdul Rashid, addressing their concerns and swiftly ordering the provision of necessary medical equipment.

Expressing her commitment to accessibility, she reprimanded security personnel for preventing people from meeting her, asserting, "I am one of the people; don't keep them away from me. If stopped, I will remove security officers."