CM Maryam Takes Notice Of Kite-flying Incidents In Different Cities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 06:13 PM
The Free Wi-Fi project has been set with a deadline in Lahore and gradually, the Free Wi-Fi project will be initiated in other cities of Punjab.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has taken serious notice of incidents of injuries during the kite flying and string-cutting in various cities of Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz directed crackdown against all those involved in kite flying. She also ordered the Inspector General of Punjab and relevant district administrations to submit the reports.
The CM also sought clarification on why the kite flying is happening despite the ban and appealed to citizens to value human lives.
CM Maryam also took notice of the incidents of string-cutting in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.
She appealed that the right to life and property of the people cannot be sacrificed for recreational activities.
She also expressed sympathy for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovey.
Meanwhile, the CM decided to establish an Information Technology and education City in Lahore, instructing to liaise with top five IT companies worldwide.
A decision was made to establish an Information Technology and Education City in Lahore. The latest technology would be adopted for IT and Education City Towers.
The CM stated that through modern technology, the construction of towers would be completed within 10 months. The towers would accommodate 6,000 to 8,000 people.
All facilities would be provided in Lahore to establish a technology hub including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Chip Designing training.
The Free Wi-Fi project has been set with a deadline in Lahore and gradually, the Free Wi-Fi project will be initiated in other cities of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Murtaza Solangi
President for storing collection of books in digital form
SU offers admissions under self finance programs
Two injured as roof of house caves in
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Murtaza Solangi26 minutes ago
-
President for storing collection of books in digital form21 minutes ago
-
Two injured as roof of house caves in21 minutes ago
-
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC29 minutes ago
-
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat29 minutes ago
-
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat29 minutes ago
-
NA speaker approves Shahbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub's nomination papers for PM election46 minutes ago
-
Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi46 minutes ago
-
Rain hampers PSL-9 Match: Lahore vs. Peshawar called off56 minutes ago
-
UoS international conference on educational sciences and research ends1 hour ago
-
Nasir Kazmi remembered on his 52nd death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Gilani optimistic about political, economic stability1 hour ago