CM Maryam Takes Notice Of Kite-flying Incidents In Different Cities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 06:13 PM

CM Maryam takes notice of kite-flying incidents in different cities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has taken serious notice of incidents of injuries during the kite flying and string-cutting in various cities of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz directed crackdown against all those involved in kite flying. She also ordered the Inspector General of Punjab and relevant district administrations to submit the reports.

The CM also sought clarification on why the kite flying is happening despite the ban and appealed to citizens to value human lives.

CM Maryam also took notice of the incidents of string-cutting in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

She appealed that the right to life and property of the people cannot be sacrificed for recreational activities.

She also expressed sympathy for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovey.

Meanwhile, the CM decided to establish an Information Technology and education City in Lahore, instructing to liaise with top five IT companies worldwide.

A decision was made to establish an Information Technology and Education City in Lahore. The latest technology would be adopted for IT and Education City Towers.

The CM stated that through modern technology, the construction of towers would be completed within 10 months. The towers would accommodate 6,000 to 8,000 people.

All facilities would be provided in Lahore to establish a technology hub including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Chip Designing training.

The Free Wi-Fi project has been set with a deadline in Lahore and gradually, the Free Wi-Fi project will be initiated in other cities of Punjab.

