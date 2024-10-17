CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora

The Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority, held a national dialogue on the occasion of World Food Day, focusing on "Safe Dairy - Safe Wholesome Food."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority, held a national dialogue on the occasion of World Food Day, focusing on "Safe Dairy - Safe Wholesome Food."

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as chief guest, while PDA CEO Dr. Shahzad Amin, PDA Chairman and Fauji Foundation CEO Usman Zaheer Ahmed, GAIN Manager Farha Naz, Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Rana Younus, GM of Nestlé Mian Mitha, DG of PFA Muhammad Asim, DG of KPK Food Authority Wasif Saeed, renowned columnist and analyst Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Ghani, as well as numerous social and political leaders and civil society representatives were present.

UN Nutrition Global Champion Saira Iftikhar welcomed the participants and outlined the event’s objectives. Food experts highlighted the importance of milk, stating, "Milk is approximately 87% water, emphasising the critical role of water in its composition and nutritional value."

Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora stated, "We must collectively ensure that pure and effective food is accessible to all, meeting the nutritional needs of every individual, especially the most vulnerable in our society." The Punjab government has recently launched a free milk scheme for schoolchildren and started providing loans to small farmers to help them purchase livestock and improve their livelihoods, he added.

He acknowledged the significant challenges faced in ensuring food safety in Pakistan but emphasised that collaborative efforts can lead to a healthier and safer future.

Secretary Livestock Saqib Ali remarked that water quality and availability significantly impact milk production, affecting animal hydration, feed cultivation and dairy processing. Ensuring access to safe and clean water during food production is vital for safeguarding public health, he added.

Vice President Social Protection Authority Jahan Ara Wattoo highlighted the authority’s ongoing projects, including the Agosh and Zewar-e-Taleem initiatives, stating that under the chief minister's direction, efforts are being made to protect maternal and child health. To date, these projects have benefited 800,000 women, conducted medical examinations for 1.7 million children, and successfully completed 100,000 childbirth cases.

During the event, DG PFA Muhammad Asim, prominent analysts Salman Ghani and Iftikhar Ahmed commended the Punjab government for Maryam Nawaz's initiatives, noting a significant decrease in food adulteration. However, they stressed that many measures are still needed to ensure public health.

At the conclusion of the event, participants committed to raising their voices against food adulteration on every platform while Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and others were presented with commemorative shields.