CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab CM and her delegation receive a detailed briefing on smart city planning, public transport systems, infrastructure and environmental strategies

TOKYO/LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to adopt Japan’s advanced model of urban development and modern technology for waste treatment in the province.

During her official five-day visit to Japan, Maryam Nawaz visited the country’s largest wastewater treatment facilities, including the Asahi Ward in Yokohama City, Kanagawa, and Hodogaya treatment systems. She was briefed in detail on Japan’s methods of solid waste management, sewage treatment, and recycling.

The officials informed the CM that Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city by population, treats 1.5 million cubic meters of wastewater daily through its Solid Waste and Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant also operates multiple facilities that convert waste into energy, which is used to power local heating systems.

Maryam was told that Yokohama is considered a model city for modern waste management, where advanced technology and automated systems separate recyclable materials from garbage. Despite being an industrial hub, the city ranks among the top globally in environmental standards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab CM said that Yokohama’s environmental and urban development model would be replicated in Punjab.

At Yokohama’s Town Hall, Maryam and her delegation received a detailed briefing on smart city planning, public transport systems, infrastructure, and environmental strategies. Both sides agreed to initiate city-to-city cooperation between Punjab and Yokohama, focusing on urban planning, public transport, environmental sustainability, and smart city infrastructure.

The CM also discussed potential collaboration between the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Yokohama institutions. Proposals under consideration include raising the quality of Punjab’s roads and buildings to Japanese standards and introducing a high-speed rail link between Lahore and Islamabad.

Maryam also inspected Japan’s modern chairlift and air-cabin transport projects, which are being hailed as game changers for tourism and urban mobility.

It may be mentioned here that Tokyo, Kawasaki and Yokohama together form Japan’s largest industrial zone. In May 2025, Yokohama was declared Asia’s most advanced eco-friendly city during the Asian Development Bank’s annual conference.

CM Maryam is currently on a five-day official visit to Japan aimed at securing international cooperation for development planning and environmental improvement in Punjab.