CM Maryam to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’ to train 100,000 youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy for exporting skilled manpower from Punjab to international markets.

The CM set an ambitious target of training and securing job placements for 100,000 youth and directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan for sending skilled professionals abroad. To support young professionals, she emphasized prioritizing business cards and business finance loans for skilled youth.

A key decision from the meeting was the launch of the “Skills on Wheel Project”, which will provide technical training to youth in remote areas in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM approved Plug and Play Call Centers and other skill development initiatives. In the first phase, 5,000 youth will receive call center training in partnership with IBEX. After completing a six-week training program, they will be eligible for jobs paying Rs 100,000 per month. The proposal to introduce a “Skilled Card” for trained professionals was also discussed. Additionally, 480 women will undergo garment industry training at the Garment Training Institute in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. These women will be provided pick-and-drop services and a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, with job placements in leading textile companies.

The Punjab Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has brought TEVT, PSDF, and PVTC under a single authority to streamline skill development efforts.

Under the CM Skilled Punjab Initiative, 4,000 youth have already received international IT certifications, and the Chief Minister has directed officials to increase the number of international certification courses to 10,000. The government has also decided to introduce the “Moraki” project to provide six-month free hospitality training in collaboration with British institution CTH, ensuring job placements in major hotels.

The “Pehchan” program has successfully trained 1,600 transgenders in textile, makeup, and backstage production, with each participant receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000. Under the “Tabeer” program, skilled youth are being placed in jobs abroad, while the “Main Digital” program has received 27,000 applications from rural women. These women will be provided free desktop computers along with English and IT training to enhance their digital literacy.

The Punjab Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department’s integrated dashboard will be activated by mid-April to monitor and streamline all skill development and job placement initiatives.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that training and employment opportunities are essential for economic growth. She emphasized that skilled youth are the future of Pakistan, and the Punjab government will provide comprehensive support to ensure their training and job placement in both domestic and international markets.