Open Menu

CM Maryam To Unveil Historic Relief Package For Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM

CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the Kisan Package, during which several important decisions were taken to support wheat farmers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the Kisan Package, during which several important decisions were taken to support wheat farmers across the province.

Addressing the participants, the CM said, “In line with the commitment made during the wheat harvesting season to protect farmers’ interests and ensure they suffer no losses, a comprehensive and historic Kisan Package will be formally announced on Wednesday.”

She added that the upcoming package would be unparalleled in Punjab’s history, offering substantial benefits to wheat farmers. “This initiative will ensure that farmers receive the full value of their hard work.

Measures will also be implemented to prevent the sale of flour at inflated prices, thereby safeguarding both producers and consumers,” she stated.

CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the dedication of Punjab’s farmers, saying, “Our farmer brothers toiled day and night and achieved a record wheat yield in response to my appeal. Punjab has successfully met its wheat cultivation targets solely due to their tireless efforts.”

She assured that the interests of both the farming community and the general public would be protected under this landmark initiative.

Recent Stories

NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dis ..

NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution

2 minutes ago
 Polio eradication task force reviews preparation f ..

Polio eradication task force reviews preparation for NID campaign

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condole ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Malik Imtiaz Bherth

2 minutes ago
 International Minerals Investment conference to be ..

International Minerals Investment conference to be milestone for country’s min ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for fa ..

CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers

2 minutes ago
 PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakis ..

PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..

4 minutes ago
DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research ..

DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 104 couples to tie the knot under the “Dhee Rani ..

104 couples to tie the knot under the “Dhee Rani” programme

2 minutes ago
 Culture Day observed at Sanatzar

Culture Day observed at Sanatzar

2 minutes ago
 Senate pays tribute to Senator Taj Haider, praises ..

Senate pays tribute to Senator Taj Haider, praises his legacy

4 minutes ago
 Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur

Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 Two separate incidents in Attock claim two lives, ..

Two separate incidents in Attock claim two lives, injure four others

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan