CM Maryam To Unveil Historic Relief Package For Farmers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the Kisan Package, during which several important decisions were taken to support wheat farmers across the province
Addressing the participants, the CM said, “In line with the commitment made during the wheat harvesting season to protect farmers’ interests and ensure they suffer no losses, a comprehensive and historic Kisan Package will be formally announced on Wednesday.”
She added that the upcoming package would be unparalleled in Punjab’s history, offering substantial benefits to wheat farmers. “This initiative will ensure that farmers receive the full value of their hard work.
Measures will also be implemented to prevent the sale of flour at inflated prices, thereby safeguarding both producers and consumers,” she stated.
CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the dedication of Punjab’s farmers, saying, “Our farmer brothers toiled day and night and achieved a record wheat yield in response to my appeal. Punjab has successfully met its wheat cultivation targets solely due to their tireless efforts.”
She assured that the interests of both the farming community and the general public would be protected under this landmark initiative.
