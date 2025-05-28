Open Menu

CM Maryam To Visit Layyah On May 30, Distribute Laptops Among Students

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM Maryam to visit Layyah on May 30, distribute laptops among students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Layyah on Friday, May 30, in a major initiative aimed at empowering students and addressing longstanding academic concerns.

During her visit, over 1,700 laptops will be distributed among students from various colleges and universities in the district. Additionally, refund cheques will be issued to students for fees collected under various schemes, amounting to millions of rupees.

According to district officials, the event will mark a significant milestone in the provincial government's student welfare agenda.

Preparations are also underway for a grand meeting with the staff of the University of Layyah, where key administrative and developmental issues will be discussed.

In consultation with local authorities, it has been decided that the main ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, where an elaborate stage and arrangements are being made to host dignitaries, students, and faculty members.

The administration continues to hold high-level meetings to ensure the smooth execution of the event, which is expected to attract significant public and media attention.

