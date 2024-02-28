CM Maryam Unveils Ambitious Healthcare Overhaul Plan For Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans for the phased revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) across Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans for the phased revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) across Punjab.
Additionally, she has called for the provision of free medicines in government hospital emergencies.
Following a special meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the CM, it was decided to implement home delivery of medicines starting from May 01.
Maryam Nawaz has also requested recommendations for enhancing the pathology system, including improving lab standards and establishing a central pathology lab for government hospitals.
Furthermore, proposals are being sought for the creation of a medical city in three districts.
Maryam Nawaz emphasized that access to free medicines is a right of the people of Punjab and not a favor. She also revealed plans to redesign and activate the health card soon. The meeting also discussed the completion of revamping efforts in major hospitals by June.
Notable attendees included former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Assembly Members Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Suleman Rafique, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Sania Ashiq, along with various government officials.
