CM Maryam Unveils Marka-i-Haq Monument Project
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq')
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq').
A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it, said a handout issued here on Thursday.
The veteran musicians orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The chief minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.
To celebrate the Independence Day and the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i-Haq'), national songs were presented, including may Punjab and Pakistan live long forever ('Shala Wasda Rave Punjab, Pakistan').
The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, captivated the whole gathering in the ceremony.
A special musical film about the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq') was screened, along with an informational documentary on the ('Marka-i-Haq') Monument, Museum and Park was presented in the event.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally met the ministers and other participants. Diplomats from friendly countries, provincial ministers and senior military as well as civil officials attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat4 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation5 minutes ago
-
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House5 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder10 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq10 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal10 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory ..10 minutes ago
-
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal46 minutes ago
-
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi46 minutes ago