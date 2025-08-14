CM Maryam unveils Marka-i-Haq Monument project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq')

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq').

A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The veteran musicians orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The chief minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.

To celebrate the Independence Day and the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i-Haq'), national songs were presented, including may Punjab and Pakistan live long forever ('Shala Wasda Rave Punjab, Pakistan').

The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, captivated the whole gathering in the ceremony.

A special musical film about the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq') was screened, along with an informational documentary on the ('Marka-i-Haq') Monument, Museum and Park was presented in the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally met the ministers and other participants. Diplomats from friendly countries, provincial ministers and senior military as well as civil officials attended the ceremony.