Open Menu

CM Maryam Unveils Marka-i-Haq Monument Project

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM

CM Maryam unveils Marka-i-Haq Monument project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq')

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique initiative and announced that Punjab will have a 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq').

A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The veteran musicians orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The chief minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.

To celebrate the Independence Day and the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i-Haq'), national songs were presented, including may Punjab and Pakistan live long forever ('Shala Wasda Rave Punjab, Pakistan').

The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, captivated the whole gathering in the ceremony.

A special musical film about the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq') was screened, along with an informational documentary on the ('Marka-i-Haq') Monument, Museum and Park was presented in the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally met the ministers and other participants. Diplomats from friendly countries, provincial ministers and senior military as well as civil officials attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

17 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

32 minutes ago
 Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in ..

Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day ..

Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament

5 minutes ago
 No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of p ..

No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam

5 minutes ago
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, ..

FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..

5 minutes ago
 100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to mar ..

100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..

5 minutes ago
 ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

1 hour ago
 Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder

Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder

10 minutes ago
 FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

10 minutes ago
 Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independen ..

Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan