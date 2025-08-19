CM Maryam Visits Japan’s National Center For Global Health
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the National Center for Global Health, Japan’s world-renowned hospital for infectious diseases, on the second day of her five-day official visit.
During the visit, the CM announced that Punjab’s health sector will be upgraded on the model of Japan’s advanced healthcare system, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
She directed the introduction of modern high-tech Japanese medical equipment, machinery, and treatment methods into Punjab’s public health infrastructure and announced the establishment of a Nawaz Sharif Medical District based on the Japanese model.
CM Maryam Nawaz also revealed plans to introduce a health insurance mechanism in Punjab similar to Japan’s system to provide universal and affordable healthcare to citizens.
The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on Japan’s treatment protocols for diabetes, liver diseases, and infectious illnesses.
The CM also visited different hospital departments, inspected state-of-the-art facilities, and interacted with Japanese medical experts. She was especially impressed with the advancements in liver treatment and expressed her intent to benefit from Japanese research and expertise in tackling diabetes, liver, and infectious diseases in Punjab.
