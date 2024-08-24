Open Menu

CM Maryam Visits RY Khan To Console Families Of Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM Maryam visits RY Khan to console families of police martyrs

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the families of police martyrs of Rahim Yar Khan at the DPO office to share their grief.

The police martyrs included Muhammad Imran, Rashid, Sajid, Ahmed, Zahid, Munir, Nazir Abbas, Ins Sattar, and Abdullah. Among those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were three Hindu youths namely Ajay Ram, Bairam Ram, and Raja Kanwal.

CM Maryam Nawaz met the parents, family members, and children of the martyrs. She offered prayers for the martyrs and comforted the grieving families by visiting the relatives of the martyrs one by one. She encouraged the mothers and widows of the martyrs. Maryam also embraced a crying widow. She showed affection to the young children of a martyr.

“There was a lapse, and we will rectify the mistake. Such incidents will not happen again,” stated Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Every martyr is a hero of the nation; the bereaved families will receive full support," she added.

"The children of martyrs will be provided with free education, housing, and employment," Maryam Nawaz Sharif promised. "I have no words to express the sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers due to the bandits' attack," Maryam Nawaz said. "As soon as I received the news, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif instructed me to visit the grieving families immediately," she mentioned. "Every life is precious; we will also ensure protection of police officers," emphasised Maryam Nawaz. "We must find a permanent solution to the issue of Katcha area. Construction of checkpoints will be completed soon," she promised.

Maryam Nawaz received a detailed briefing in the committee room at the DPO office. She was informed about the details of the tragic incident in Katcha area. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IGP Police Dr. Usman Anwar, additional IGs, police officers, and administrative officials accompanied her.

