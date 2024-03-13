Open Menu

CM Maryam Vows Strict Action Against Corrupt Mafias In Govt Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for stringent legal measures against corrupt factions within government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for stringent legal measures against corrupt factions within government hospitals.

During a comprehensive 3-hour meeting to evaluate health sector projects here on Wednesday, she underscored the urgency to operationalize field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels projects and instructed the swift construction, repair, and enhancement of Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units (BHUs). Additionally, she mandated the completion of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha and Phase-I of a cancer hospital in Lahore within the year, aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare services to patients across all stages.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring the presence of doctors and medical staff in every government hospital to deliver optimal medical care to citizens.

Secretary Health presented detailed insights into public sector hospitals and health reforms, highlighting initiatives like "Health at your doorstep," which aims to provide treatment to millions through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels. The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq, among others.

