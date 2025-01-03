CM Maryam Welcomes $ 700m Chinese Investment In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 06:54 PM
A high-level Chinese delegation met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s at Punjab House, Islamabad on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A high-level Chinese delegation met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s at Punjab House, Islamabad on Friday.
The delegation was comprised of Chengdu General Coordinator for ICT Hub Ms. Scarlett and Deputy CEO Huawei Mr. Yu Ray. Chengdu expressed its consent to make an investment worth 700 million dollars and she gave its principle approval.
E-taxi service will be launched soon with the cooperation of Chengdu. A Chinese company will also establish a ‘Computing Centre’ in Lahore Nawaz Sharif IT City. In the meeting, it was agreed to establish a Data and Cloud Centre in Nawaz Sharif IT City. The Punjab government will provide land and building for establishing a Data and Cloud Centre. It was agreed to establish the first e-commerce platform in Pakistan.
The Chinese company will also impart training to the Pakistani youth for online worldwide trading. Smart control room, smart traffic control, smart transport, smart sanitation centre will be established in Lahore with the Chinese cooperation.
The Punjab CM, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar and the delegation were briefed about the latest digital centre during their visit to China. An AI Industry Centre will also be established in Phase Two to introduce the youth with the artificial intelligence technology.
The Chinese government will also provide assistance for platform service capacity building in Punjab. Providing assistance in local investment for the establishment of industries was also reviewed in Phase Three. A collaboration will be made to introduce Pakistani youth with the modern technological requirements.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to make Punjab the biggest artificial intelligence centre with the cooperation of China. Punjab will soon become an IT hub in the region and we want our youth to excel and surpass in the IT sector.”
Recent Stories
CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab
PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024
Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative
Recreation trip arranged for Apna Ghar inmates
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi welcomes peace agreement in Kurra ..
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab48 seconds ago
-
PHP held 6,537 POs during 20241 minute ago
-
Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket5 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi welcomes peace agreement in Kurram8 minutes ago
-
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah18 minutes ago
-
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy18 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner18 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari18 minutes ago
-
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 202418 minutes ago
-
Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of traffic laws: Sayed ..18 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife18 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad targets human trafficking network smuggling citizens to Europe via sea34 minutes ago