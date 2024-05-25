CM Maryam Welcomes UAE's $10 Billion Investment
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the UAE's $10 billion investment, following successful talks between the Pakistani delegation and UAE authorities aimed at boosting foreign investment in Pakistan.
In her message, the CM said the pledge of $10 billion investment is an undeniable proof of external confidence in the PML-N government.
The chief minister said positive economic indicators augur well for a better economic future of Pakistan, adding that the Pakistan stock market is setting new records day by day. This positive trend in the pakistan stock exchange (psx) 100 index is welcome, she added.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government is focused on giving maximum relief to people by bringing down inflation, adding that inflation will decrease and Pakistani Currency would stabilize.
The price of food items including bread will further decrease, she mentioned.
The CM said the PML-N government enjoys trust and confidence of businessmen, industrialists and investors, highlighting that the efforts of PM Shehbaz government for foreign direct investment in Pakistan are commendable.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vowed that Pakistan will regain its lost position under the PML-N government. “May Allah Almighty protect Pakistan from the evil elements that hinder its development” she prayed.
