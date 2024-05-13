CM Maryam’s Clinic-on-Wheels Project Operational In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Rana Saleem Ahmad launched Clinic-on-Wheels project of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Khanewal district on Monday to extend health facilities for far flung areas.
Six teams have started operating in different parts of the district, each equipped with blood screening facility to measure blood sugar, hemoglobin, test for children to assess nutritional deficiency, blood pressure and consultancy services to pregnant women, CEO Health Dr. Abdul Hameed Bhatti informed the Punjab Assembly legislator.
One of these clinics would be equipped with ultrasonography facility, he added.
The MPA checked the working of the teams and informed the people about the health-friendly policy of the provincial government.
Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu also checked the operation of a clinic-on-wheel in colony No 3 in the city. He said that the ambulances would be sent to different areas phase-wise to cover the whole district.
He said that the administration would ensure the benefits of this project should reach all the people.
