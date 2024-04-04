LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dream of a safe Punjab is on its way to completion.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is determined to protect the citizens busy in Eid-ul-Fitr shopping, in continuation of which more than 2000 CCTV cameras have been installed in busy markets, business centers and markets of the province.

As per details, around 400 CCTV cameras have been installed in the markets and business centers of Lahore, 400 in Rawalpindi, 400 in Gujranwala, 300 in Faisalabad, 400 cameras in Multan, 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in the markets of Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur and other sensitive districts.

The IG Punjab said that CCTV camera monitoring will help in tracing criminal elements involved in looting the citizens during their buying and selling in the markets.

He said that all the CCTV cameras are connected to the district Safe City control rooms and digital surveillance is being carried out.

With the addition of new cameras, the security and monitoring of important markets and markets will be done more diligently.

Dr. Usman Anwar added that more cameras are being installed at important places including markets to suppress criminals and anti-national elements. The markets and bazaars are being monitored moment by moment through the Safe Cities Authority control rooms. He said that Punjab Police is effectively using modern technology to protect lives and property of citizens and prevent crimes, this is helping to stabilize the atmosphere of law and order and eliminate anti-social elements.