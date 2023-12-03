Open Menu

CM, Meat Exporters Discuss Ways To Enhance Livestock Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 07:20 PM

CM, meat exporters discuss ways to enhance livestock production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A 21-member delegation of the Meat Exporters Association met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office here on Sunday.

The delegation of Meat Exporters Association put forth their proposals to enhance livestock production.

CM Mohsin Naqvi sought an implementable plan so as to enhance the export of wheat 5 times. He directed to undertake immediate measures to increase livestock production. He ordered launching a crackdown against elements receiving undue taxes in the cattle market. "We will provide all possible facilities to enhance meat production" he added. The Federal government would also be contacted to enhance meat export. The farmers would become prosperous with the enhancement of meat production and its export.

The CM assured them that prompt measures would be taken on the implementable proposals of the Meat Exporters Association. He was informed in the briefing that 500 million Dollars meat was being exported from Pakistan while 300 million dollars meat is being exported from Lahore. There is a great potential in meat export and its export can be enhanced up to 5 billion dollars, he added.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Secretary Livestock, President of Meat Exporters Association Mian Abdul Hanan, Secretary General Syed Hassan Raza and owners of meat production units were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Market All From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

20 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

20 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

20 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

20 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

20 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

20 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

20 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

21 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan