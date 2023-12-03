CM, meat exporters discuss ways to enhance livestock production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A 21-member delegation of the Meat Exporters Association met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office here on Sunday.

The delegation of Meat Exporters Association put forth their proposals to enhance livestock production.

CM Mohsin Naqvi sought an implementable plan so as to enhance the export of wheat 5 times. He directed to undertake immediate measures to increase livestock production. He ordered launching a crackdown against elements receiving undue taxes in the cattle market. "We will provide all possible facilities to enhance meat production" he added. The Federal government would also be contacted to enhance meat export. The farmers would become prosperous with the enhancement of meat production and its export.

The CM assured them that prompt measures would be taken on the implementable proposals of the Meat Exporters Association. He was informed in the briefing that 500 million Dollars meat was being exported from Pakistan while 300 million dollars meat is being exported from Lahore. There is a great potential in meat export and its export can be enhanced up to 5 billion dollars, he added.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Secretary Livestock, President of Meat Exporters Association Mian Abdul Hanan, Secretary General Syed Hassan Raza and owners of meat production units were also present.