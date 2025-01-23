CM meets 50-member delegation of students from Balochistan, announces key initiatives

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently met with a delegation of 50 students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently met with a delegation of 50 students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai.

During the meeting, she gifted laptops to each student, emphasizing her commitment to supporting education in Balochistan.

In response to their requests, the CM also directed the provision of pocket money for sightseeing, arranged a tour of Lahore aboard a double-decker bus, and organised a lunch at one of the city's top hotels.

The students expressed their gratitude and commended the initiatives of CM Punjab, with many expressing a desire to study in the province.

During her conversation with the students, the chief minister said, “I plan to visit Balochistan soon to offer Honhaar scholarships to students. I will ensure that more scholarships and laptops are provided to Balochistan’s students than those in Punjab. My heart aches for the people of Balochistan, and I’ve been deeply concerned about their educational needs.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further highlighted the importance of providing better opportunities for students in Balochistan, stating, “If given the right environment, Balochistan’s students can excel. I treat the children of Balochistan as I do those of Punjab. I believe in using our own resources and human development to propel us forward, rather than relying on external entities.”

The chief minister also spoke about the natural wealth of Balochistan, acknowledging that while Punjab does not have as many natural resources, the province is committed to using its revenues for the welfare of its people. “Under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Balochistan saw significant progress,” she remarked. “It has always been a priority for him, and it remains so for us.”

Expressing her concern over the ongoing terrorism in Balochistan, CM Maryam emphasised the need for intellectual growth and the rejection of extremism. “Terrorists prey on the youth of Balochistan, but we must remain united as Pakistanis, beyond provincial lines,” she said.

CM Maryam also provided an update on the Honhaar scholarship program, which benefits 30,000 students with an annual income of less than 3 lac rupees. “The scholarships are open to students from all backgrounds, and we do not ask which party they support,” she explained.

“This initiative, including scholarships for 18,000 female students, aims to empower the next generation. We’ve traveled across nine divisions in Punjab to distribute these scholarships directly to the deserving students,” she added.

In her address, the CM discussed a number of developmental and welfare initiatives, including free education, free healthcare, and transportation schemes. “We are not just building roads and bridges, but focusing on improving people’s lives,” she asserted. “For the people of Balochistan, we’re providing free medical services, dialysis cards, and treatment at the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital,” she said.

The CM also emphasised the importance of technology and innovation in shaping the future. "In the digital era, students cannot thrive without access to modern tools. That’s why we’re providing laptops to students and launching the first Artificial Intelligence University in Punjab," the CM said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif spoke about various ongoing and upcoming projects, such as the solarisation of agricultural tube wells, the development of the first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, and the introduction of e-bikes for students. “We’ve already given e-bikes to 10,000 students, and plans are in place to distribute an additional 100,000 bikes," she said.

She also highlighted her government's commitment to improving infrastructure, safety, and governance. “Soon, all districts in Punjab will be equipped with safe city infrastructure, and we are working on master plans for all major cities,” she said. “The chief minister’s role is not just a position but a responsibility to serve the public.”

The students of Balochistan expressed admiration for the development they saw in Punjab, wishing for similar progress in their own province. Many of them voiced their eagerness to pursue their education in Punjab, where, they said, they could see the potential for a better future.

The CM concluded the meeting by assuring the students of her unwavering dedication to their welfare. “We will continue to support the students of Balochistan, and I will personally ensure that they get the opportunities they deserve,” she said. “Together, we will build a prosperous Pakistan, where every child has the chance to succeed," she added.