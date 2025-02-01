Open Menu

CM Meets Defence Attachés Of 16 Countries At Lahore Fort

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a luncheon meeting in the historic Lahore Fort with the defence attachés of 16 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Rwanda, Tajikistan and the Philippines.

Te CM personally welcomed them, their families and all other guests on the premises of the historic royal palace of Lahore Fort, and expressed affection for the children.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to show round all the guests the historical places of the Lahore Fort. The foreign ambassadors and their families rode colorful rickshaws of the Lahore Fort. They visited the fort, observed and appreciated the historical and world's largest picture wall of the fort. They were entertained with the traditional local cuisine of Lahore. The guests and children also took selfies with the chief minister.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also the cultural and historical soul of Pakistan, adding that the history, culture and architecture of Lahore are manifestation of our great cultural heritage. She highlighted that the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Shalamar Garden are not just buildings, but reflections of our glorious past.

She added the city of Lahore is a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation, which is constantly on the path of development. The food and hospitality of Lahoris are exemplary all over the world, she remarked.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that Lahore has always been a center for intellectuals, poets, and artists, and it holds the distinction of being the home and burial place of the poet of the East. She extended a warm welcome to all the foreign guests on behalf of the people of Lahore.

The CM expressed that the visit would help strengthen the guests' commitment and relations with Pakistan, and she was confident that they would return to their homelands as ambassadors of the country. The CM also hoped that the visit of the defense attaches from friendly nations would mark the beginning of a new chapter in mutual relations and cooperation.

Lahore Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari explained the historical importance of the Royal Fort. The foreign guests expressed interest in the historical and archaeological remains of the Fort.

Iraq's defence attaché Colonel Ahmed invited the chief minister to visit Iraq. She was also presented with a souvenir by the guests.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

2 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

3 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

3 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

4 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

4 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

4 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan