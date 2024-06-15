CM meets delegation of Bar Councils

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of apex bodies of Bar Councils

here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon were also present.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to increase a grant for the well-being of lawyers up to

rupees one billion.

She also announced plans to establish a specific hall for the women lawyers and a daycare

centre in the Bar Councils.

On being informed about the murder of two lawyers in Attock, she expressed her deep sense of

sorrow, grief and also condoled with the office-bearers of the bar councils over the occurrence

of the murder of two lawyers.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police took the accused into custody.

She directed to put the accused on trial in a Special Court under the Bar council Act and Lawyers

Protection Act.

She said,'' The responsibility rests with the government to ensure protection of the lawyers community.''

The CM accepted the invitation to visit Punjab Bar Council and also expressed her willingness

to undertake a visit on the invitations extended by the Presidents of Bahawalpur and Multan Bar Councils.

The chief minister awarded cheques of grant worth rupees 5 crore to the Punjab Bar Council and rupees one crore each for Bahawalpur and Multan High Court Bar Councils.

It was agreed to restore treatment facilities for the lawyers community in the government hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,'' The struggle of the lawyers community for the supremacy of the rule of law is praiseworthy. We will extend complete assistance for upholding the rule of law and equal access to

justice for a common man. The government will continue to fulfil its administrative responsibilities for enhancing the performance of judicial system and timely provision of justice.'' Matters pertaining to strengthening a partnership between the government and lawyers community were discussed in the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the Bar Councils delegation about the government cooperation to resolve problems of the lawyers community.

The Bar Council Office-bearers expressed their profound gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on giving assurance of her complete cooperation and awarding financial assistance as well.

The chief minister lauded the endeavour of the lawyers community for advancing forward a collective aim with regard to establishing a judicious and an effective legal system.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and other relevant officers attended the meeting.