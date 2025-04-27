CM Meets Delegation Of World Liberty Organisation
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab is rapidly advancing in the fields of digital technology and online trade.
The CM was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the World Liberty Organisation, an entity backed by US President Donald Trump.
The delegation comprised Zarry Folkman, Zarry Witkoff, and Chase Hero, while Bilal Bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, also attended the meeting.
During the discussions, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz explored opportunities related to blockchain innovations, tokenization, real-world assets, and the development of stable applications. She also discussed plans to promote blockchain technology across Punjab.
The chief minister reviewed the tokenization of real assets including minerals, agriculture, and Pakistan’s abundant natural resources.
She deliberated on the implementation of stable coin solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, performance, and security in digital transactions.
Highlighting the need for a robust framework for remittances, financial transactions, and global trade, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her support for integrating Pakistan’s economic and financial systems with a decentralized financial model.
She appreciated the innovative economic ideas presented by the World Liberty Organization delegation and reaffirmed her commitment to positioning Punjab as a regional leader in digital innovation.
The chief minister also briefed the delegation on the Punjab government’s ongoing initiatives in digitalization, technological advancements, and financial partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel42 seconds ago
-
4 arrested over aerial firing at Mehndi function44 seconds ago
-
Condolence reference for Senator Taj Haider to be held on Monday46 seconds ago
-
GCWUS welcomes new Student Council with enthusiasm48 seconds ago
-
CM grieved at girl's death50 seconds ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Iran port blast52 seconds ago
-
CM meets delegation of World Liberty Organisation53 seconds ago
-
PHA organises Punjab Industrial Expo at Global Village56 seconds ago
-
Wind of political change starts in KP; India can't stop Pak waters unilaterally: Engr Amir Muqam11 minutes ago
-
French artist mesmerises Lahore in cross-cultural celebration at Alhamra11 minutes ago
-
Western laid down world order is dying, to emerge a new one: Mushahid Hussain11 minutes ago
-
CM lauds security forces' operation against Khawarij11 minutes ago