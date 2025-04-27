Open Menu

CM Meets Delegation Of World Liberty Organisation

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CM meets delegation of World Liberty Organisation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab is rapidly advancing in the fields of digital technology and online trade.

The CM was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the World Liberty Organisation, an entity backed by US President Donald Trump.

The delegation comprised Zarry Folkman, Zarry Witkoff, and Chase Hero, while Bilal Bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz explored opportunities related to blockchain innovations, tokenization, real-world assets, and the development of stable applications. She also discussed plans to promote blockchain technology across Punjab.

The chief minister reviewed the tokenization of real assets including minerals, agriculture, and Pakistan’s abundant natural resources.

She deliberated on the implementation of stable coin solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, performance, and security in digital transactions.

Highlighting the need for a robust framework for remittances, financial transactions, and global trade, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her support for integrating Pakistan’s economic and financial systems with a decentralized financial model.

She appreciated the innovative economic ideas presented by the World Liberty Organization delegation and reaffirmed her commitment to positioning Punjab as a regional leader in digital innovation.

The chief minister also briefed the delegation on the Punjab government’s ongoing initiatives in digitalization, technological advancements, and financial partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

24 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan