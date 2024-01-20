CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along the provincial cabinet members, took tea at a famous tea hotel of Mozang at Temple Road, here on Saturday.

A number of differently-abled persons including those deprived of speaking power gathered at the tea hotel after arrival of CM Mohsin Naqvi. The CM asked them to sit with him and shook hands with them. They said "I love You" to the CM in their special language.

Mohsin Naqvi and the provincial ministers also reciprocated their affection. They informed the CM about their driving licence issue.

Mohsin Naqvi issued orders to the police officials to immediately resolve their driving licence issue. He assured the differently-abled persons of arranging their meeting with the Inspector General of Police.

The differently-abled persons thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for taking personal interest with regard to resolution of their genuine issues.