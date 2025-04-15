CM meets ECO delegation, highlights Punjab’s tourism, investment potential

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed a 25-member high-level delegation of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed a 25-member high-level delegation of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Lahore on Tuesday. The delegation, headed by ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan, included permanent representatives from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.

The CM extended a warm reception to the delegation, expressing her gratitude for Turkmenistan’s support in declaring Lahore as the ECO Capital.

On the occasion, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb delivered a detailed briefing on Punjab’s cultural, economic, and tourism potential.

In her remarks, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “The presence of esteemed ECO delegates is a great honor for us. Lahore holds a special place in my heart, a city that seamlessly blends ancient heritage with modern vibrancy. Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is personally leading the cultural revival of Lahore, a city that is not just urban space, but a living museum of history.”

The CM emphasized Lahore’s cultural richness, pointing to its historical landmarks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and renowned hospitality, calling the people of Lahore “an embodiment of love, generosity, and tradition.”

Highlighting Punjab’s broader potential, the chief minister added, “We are committed to promoting tourism as a dynamic new industry.

The Punjab government is not only upgrading Lahore’s tourist attractions but also revitalizing heritage and tourism sites across the province. Every possible facility is being extended to domestic and international tourists.”

She further shared that Punjab is fast emerging as a hub for business, technology, and services, with vast opportunities for investment in agriculture, tourism, education, industry, and technology. “We have laid the groundwork to welcome foreign investors in every sector,” she said.

ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan appreciated Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to the organization, recalling that the country joined ECO in 1992 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He noted with pride that the current Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and the ECO Secretary General all hail from Lahore.

Members of the ECO delegation expressed their delight at visiting Lahore, praising its cultural vibrancy and warm hospitality. “This city has left a lasting impression on us. We are deeply touched by the gracious welcome extended by the Punjab government,” they said.

The delegation also commended CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team for their dedicated efforts in beautifying Lahore, promoting tourism, and preserving cultural heritage. As a token of appreciation, they presented her with a beautiful piece of calligraphy and other commemorative souvenirs.