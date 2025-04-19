CM Meets EU’s Parliamentary Delegation For South Asia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The European Union's Parliamentary Delegation for South Asia (DSAS) called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.
Matters related to mutual interests, bilateral relations, trade, education and investment were discussed in detail.
The CM agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations for trade, peace, development and common goals. She offered EU companies to invest in education, IT, green energy and health sectors in Punjab.
The CM said, “Pakistan values its enduring friendship with the European Union. The EU is not only a key trading partner but also a voice for global stability.” She noted that the GSP Plus status has significantly boosted Pakistan’s exports, particularly in the textile sector, and reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to meeting all EU requirements, including those related to human rights and labor reforms.
Highlighting Punjab’s role as the economic hub of Pakistan, CM Maryam Nawaz said the province offers a conducive and investor-friendly environment. She expressed a desire to expand cooperation with the EU in agriculture, energy, digital infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.
Emphasizing the importance of youth development, she stated that the government is actively providing skills training to help connect young people with global employment opportunities. “It is encouraging to see that Pakistani students continue to rank among the top recipients of Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the third consecutive year,” she added. The CM reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to both regional and global peace.
The EU delegation lauded the Punjab government’s forward-looking initiatives and welcomed the prospects for deeper cooperation.
