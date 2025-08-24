CM meets Expo Association GM in Osaka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during her visit to Osaka, met Expo Association General Manager Achinoki Manatsu, who briefed her on the theme and objectives of the upcoming World Expo 2025, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Achinoki Manatsu explained that the Expo aims to highlight innovative tools and methods to save lives, improve public services, and provide better facilities to people worldwide, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded the vision of the Expo, remarking, “Expo experts are presenting valuable recommendations to address pressing social challenges.” She highlighted Pakistan’s cultural richness, particularly Sindh’s Ajrak and Punjab’s Blue Pottery, as symbols of the country’s vibrant handicraft heritage.

She emphasized that Punjab is blessed with natural treasures and highly skilled craftsmen capable of transforming them into unique works of art. Referring to the overwhelming global response, she noted, “The arrival of 1.2 million visitors to Pakistan’s pavilion is clear proof of the world’s interest in Pakistani products.”

Senior officials of the Expo Association welcomed the Chief Minister’s keen interest in the event, while General Manager Achinoki Manatsu expressed gratitude to her for visiting and supporting the Expo.