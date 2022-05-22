CM meets "Golden Man"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz hosted "Golden Man'', a person who adopted a distinctive look by painting his face and clothes with gold paint, at his office.

The chief minister warmly welcomed the ''Golden Man'' and held conversation in a lighter mood with him.

Hamza Shahbaz asked him the reason behind adopting such a distinctive work. The golden man apprised the chief minister that he had three brothers and sisters and he earned livelihood for them by adopting this get-up.

The CM gave autograph on the shirt of ''Golden Man'' on his wish and assured him to work anywhere and no one would stop him, adding that he took pride on such hard working youth.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that everyone should extend all possible assistance to hard working people.

"Golden Man'' presented a gift of a cap and an ajrak to the CM.

It may be mentioned that the name of "Golden Man'' is Muhammad Ehsan Kazmi and he is a resident of Karachi.

PPP MPA Hassan Murtaza and PML-N MPA Zeeshan Rafique were also present.