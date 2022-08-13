UrduPoint.com

CM Meets Medal Winner Wrestlers In Common Wealth Games

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 08:51 PM

CM meets medal winner wrestlers in Common Wealth Games

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir for winning silver medals and Ali Asad for winning bronze medal in the Common Wealth Games here on Saturday.

The CM gave Rs10 lac each to Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir respectively and Rs5 lac to Ali Asad as a token of gift. On the occasion, the chief minister announced to establish three sports arena of international standards in Punjab and said that the arena would be set up in Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore.

He said that the players would be given facilities of international standards in the sports arena.

Pervaiz Elahi also announced to send the wrestlers abroad for getting training and informed that the wrestlers would be imparted training from the foreign coaches.

He appreciated that the wrestlers brightened the name of Pakistan at the international level by winning medals in the Common Wealth Games. He termed that players like Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad were an asset of Pakistan. He prayed that they may also be embraced with more victories in future.

The CM said that the Punjab government will encourage the players in future as well.

Provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports, DG Punjab Sports board and other officials were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

