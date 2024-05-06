- Home
- Pakistan
- CM meets New York police officers to share experiences, explore ways to train provincial police in N ..
CM Meets New York Police Officers To Share Experiences, Explore Ways To Train Provincial Police In NY
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with a delegation of 22 members from the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALES) of the New York Police Department and discussed their respective policing systems and shared experiences.
During the meeting, PALES offered the chief minister to train provincial local police officers in dealing with street crime, petty crimes, intelligence work, traffic management, and vigilance.
The 22-member delegation of the PALES was led by Rohail Khalid. In the delegation the officers of different police assignments such as Integrity Control officer, Traffic Enforcement, Intelligence, Training Bureau, Identification Bureau, Patrol, and others.
Sindh Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Ghulam nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, and others also attended the meeting.
The chief minister welcomed the New York Police Department delegation and discussed the issue of terrorism in Karachi, which he attributed to the Afghan war and regional politics.
He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the police and law enforcement agencies, with the support of his government, to eliminate terrorism in the area.
The chief minister further highlighted the challenge of street crime in the city, against which the police and Rangers have initiated operations. He also mentioned that the government was working on amending laws to utilise technology in dealing with repeat criminals.
The delegation members emphasized that only a small group of 10 per cent of the population was responsible for committing crimes against 90 per cent. They suggested that if criminals were aware of being watched, they would avoid committing crimes.
The delegation members also agreed with the chief minister on the importance of using technology to control crime.
The New York Police Department offered to train the Sindh police.
The chief minister appreciated the offer and directed the Inspector General of Police to examine the proposal and submit a plan for sending police officers to New York for training.
Recent Stories
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Police nab thief, recovered stolen goods21 seconds ago
-
SSP held open court, addresses public complaints46 seconds ago
-
Ministers for Interior, Aviation visit Sialkot Airport20 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi brotherly relations based on mutual respect: Tahir Ashrafi40 minutes ago
-
Six arrested over de-sealing boilers41 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ending red tape: Dr. Musadiq Malik41 minutes ago
-
Mandokhail takes oath as governor Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
DC directs for availability of Roti/Naan at fixed rates50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against elements involved in illegal currency exchange51 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary GB chairs meeting of deputy commissioners51 minutes ago
-
Dr Shahzad Baig urges parents to shun propaganda, calls collective efforts to make polio-free1 hour ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with govt over privatisation2 hours ago