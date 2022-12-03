UrduPoint.com

CM Meets PA Speaker, Discusses Constitutional Legal Matters

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan at the CM Office, on Saturday

A detailed consultation on the current political situation was held and matters pertaining to rules and regulations of Punjab Assembly and other legal affairs came under a discussion along with technical aspects of constitutional situation were reviewed. It was resolved to counter unconstitutional attempts of the opposition parties in a befitting manner.

The chief minister said the number of opposition parties were less and they were indulging in mere gossiping. The false narrative of imposing governor's rule and filing a no-trust motion would ultimately prove to be making only tall claims. He again vowed to stand with Imran Khan in all circumstances.

Moonis Elahi remarked that Imran Khan was sole leader of the nation and a dynamic leader like him is borne after a long period of time. He said that those striving to create misunderstandings would face failure as ever before, adding that the Punjab Assembly and Chief Ministership were the trust handed over by Imran Khan.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan apprised that Muttahida Ulem board amendment bill, along with Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities bill would be presented in the next assembly session. He said that legislation on The University of Quran and Seerat Studies bill would also be done. Sibtain Khan said "we are united and unanimous under the able leadership of Imran Khan".

Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayat-Ullah Lak was also present.

